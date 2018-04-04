GALVESTON
Five tall ships will sail to the island and join the Elissa this week for the first leg of a festival series organizers expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors.
Galveston is the first of three ports hosting the Tall Ships Challenge this month, the first tall ship series held in the Gulf of Mexico. After leaving Galveston on April 9, the ships will sail to Pensacola, Fla., from April 12-15 and then to New Orleans from April 19-22.
The Oliver Hazard Perry, a 200-foot ship with 20 sails, was docked Wednesday alongside the Elissa at Pier 22 preparing for the festival. The ship, completed in 2015, is the first ocean-going, full-rigged ship to be built in the United States in more than 100 years, Galveston Historical Foundation officials said.
The Elissa is participating as one of the oldest ships of its kind still sailing. The Galveston Historical Foundation brought the Elissa, an 1877 square-rigged iron barque, from a harbor in Greece to Galveston to begin restoration in 1978. That renovation was completed by foundation staff and volunteers in 1982 and the ship has been maintained and actively sailing since then, according to the foundation.
Four other tall ships were expected to arrive this morning, said Will Wright, director of communication and special events at the Galveston Historical Foundation. The foundation anticipated having more than 60,000 festival visitors, he said.
“The response to this has been amazing,” Wright said. “If it goes well, we’re hoping to host it every three years.”
The foundation is hosting the festival in a partnership with Tall Ships America and has organized a series of events throughout the festival, including tall ship harbor tours, a parade of tall ships off the Gulf-side of the island and a sunset party on one of the ships.
Businesses along the seawall were advertising tall ship parade viewing parties to catch glimpses of the sailing ships today offshore.
The main area of the festival will be from 20th to 22nd streets from Harborside Drive to the water, Wright said. Festivalgoers can visit the ships in port within those bounds at Pier 21 and Pier 22, he said.
Each ship has its own education program and mission, which the individual crews will be sharing with visitors, according to the foundation.
“It’s a rare opportunity to step aboard a historic tall ship and learn about our maritime history,” said Dwayne Jones, CEO of the foundation.
Sailing conditions Wednesday looked favorable, if they stayed the same through today, said James Andrews, director of operations for the Galveston–Texas City Pilots Association. Pilots were guiding in the two foreign-flagged vessels, as required by law, he said.
“The winds should give them ships a chance to get moving and stretch their legs a bit,” Andrews said.
