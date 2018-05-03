Area youth are invited to participate in Lemonade Day Galveston County's annual Best Tasting Lemonade contest Saturday at Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road, in Galveston.
Contestants must be registered Lemonade Day Galveston County participants and must take one gallon of their lemonade in an unmarked, disposable container to the school by 10 a.m.
Lemonade Day Galveston County will be Sunday at various locations across Galveston County.
For information, visit www.lemonadeday.org/galveston-county or call 409-763-5326, Ext. 150.
— Angela Wilson
