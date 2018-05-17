TEXAS CITY
Police allege an argument about how cars had been parked for a family event culminated in a Texas City man running down and killing his neighbor with a Dodge Ram truck late Saturday, according to recently released arrest documents.
Thaddeus Kirk, 55, was charged with murder Sunday in connection with the death of Marvin Lee Bookman, 57, who was struck by a truck in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue in Texas City, police said.
Kirk told police he had not intentionally run over Bookman, according to the affidavit.
Texas City police arrested Kirk just after 11:40 p.m. Saturday after a short foot chase, according to the affidavit.
Bookman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A witness told police Kirk earlier in the day had complained about Bookman’s relatives blocking the driveway to his residence in the 1200 block of Third Avenue South, according to the affidavit.
The man told police Kirk had been angry and threatened to kill Bookman, according to the affidavit.
While Kirk and the witness were talking at a convenience store on Texas Avenue, Bookman arrived on a bicycle and began taunting and insulting Kirk, according to the affidavit.
Kirk threatened Bookman with a club and Bookman armed himself with a brick and chased Kirk around, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police Kirk had gotten into his truck and drove west toward 12th Street North and Texas Avenue, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police Kirk had found Bookman and threatened to shoot him, according to the affidavit.
In attempting to load a handgun, however, Kirk had dropped the magazine and got back in his truck, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police Kirk had accelerated dramatically before hitting Bookman with his truck and driving over him, according to the affidavit.
Kirk told police he had argued with Bookman, but Bookman had jumped in front of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Police on Thursday were investigating whether there was a history of animosity between the men, said Cpl. Melencio Villarreal, spokesman for the department.
Police were investigating whether Kirk, who denied having brandished a firearm, fired any shots during the encounter, according to the affidavit.
Kirk remained Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, jail records show.
