The Texas Tax Amnesty Program will be available at comptroller.texas.gov through June 29.
The temporary program will give certain delinquent taxpayers a chance to make their accounts compliant with state tax law without incurring penalties and interest on tax due.
The program applies to periods before Jan. 1 and only includes liabilities that have not been previously reported to the comptroller. The program does not apply to periods currently under audit review, IFTA taxes, PUC Gross Receipts assessments, Local Motor Vehicle Tax and Unclaimed Property payments.
For information, visit the website or call 800-531-5441, Ext. 3-4070.
— Angela Wilson
