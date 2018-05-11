Amanda Fenwick won the Athena Leadership Award Friday at the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce membership lunch at Lake Yacht Club in Seabrook.
Fenwick, who is mayor pro tem of Clear Lake Shores, also won re-election of her city council position May 5.
Fenwick is vice president of marketing and public relations at San Jacinto College in Pasadena.
Athena Awards of Bay Area presented the award to Fenwick from a field of 14 area women.
The award and nominations recognize professionals who work or volunteer to improve the community and who also mentor other women, organizers said.
— Valerie Wells
