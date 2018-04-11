The Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Awards program will begin at 7 p.m. May 8 at Levin Hall, on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, at 11th and Market streets in Galveston.
The annual awards program, which honors Galveston’s “Top 50” students, is free and open to the public to attend.
Carter R. Ware, a 2008 graduate of Ball High School, and now an employee of TRS Investment Management, will be the guest speaker.
The program, which began in 1977, is made up of volunteers and relies on contributions. To send in a donation, mail a check or money order to the Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club, P.O. Box 3493, Galveston, TX 77552-3493.
For more information, visit gaebclub.org.
— Angela Wilson
