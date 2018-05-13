Today is the start of early voting for the May 22 primary runoff elections. Polling locations will be open from today to May 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Galveston County Justice Center

600 59th St., Galveston

• Galveston County Court House

722 Moody Ave., Galveston

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• MUD 12 Building

2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista

• Old Bacliff Community Center

4503 11th St., Bacliff

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Nessler Civic Center

2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City

• West County Building

11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Dickinson City Hall

4403 Highway 3, Dickinson

• CCISD Administration Building

2425 W. Main St., League City

• North County Annex

174 Calder Drive, League City

• Friendswood City Hall

910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

Four local and state races went to runoffs after the March 6 primary election.

People who cast ballots in the primary election can only vote in the runoff of the party they voted for in March. People who did not vote in either March primary can cast runoff ballots in either the Democratic or Republican runoffs.

Republic Primary Runoff Elections

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Michelle Hatmaker

Ken Clark

Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 456

Kevin Holland II

Kathy Rogers

Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 460

Deborah Winters Chaney

John Clayton “Clay” Caldwell

Democratic Primary Runoff Election

Governor

Lupe Valdez

Andrew White

Locations

