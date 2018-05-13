Today is the start of early voting for the May 22 primary runoff elections. Polling locations will be open from today to May 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Galveston County Justice Center
600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Court House
722 Moody Ave., Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• MUD 12 Building
2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• Old Bacliff Community Center
4503 11th St., Bacliff
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Nessler Civic Center
2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City
• West County Building
11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Dickinson City Hall
4403 Highway 3, Dickinson
• CCISD Administration Building
2425 W. Main St., League City
• North County Annex
174 Calder Drive, League City
• Friendswood City Hall
910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT
Four local and state races went to runoffs after the March 6 primary election.
People who cast ballots in the primary election can only vote in the runoff of the party they voted for in March. People who did not vote in either March primary can cast runoff ballots in either the Democratic or Republican runoffs.
Republic Primary Runoff Elections
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Michelle Hatmaker
Ken Clark
Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 456
Kevin Holland II
Kathy Rogers
Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 460
Deborah Winters Chaney
John Clayton “Clay” Caldwell
Democratic Primary Runoff Election
Governor
Lupe Valdez
Andrew White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.