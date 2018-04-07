Three island residents running for city council in next month’s municipal election topped the $10,000 mark in campaign contributions. The numbers far surpass amounts raised in the same period during the last council election and could lead to spending at levels not seen since 2014.
District 3 Councilman Frank Maceo, District 3 candidate David Collins and District 6 Councilwoman Carolyn Sunseri each raised more than $10,000 for their campaigns, according to finance reports submitted Thursday to the Galveston City Secretary’s Office.
The numbers far surpass what council candidates reported raising during the same election period in 2016, the last time the city council was elected. The first campaign finance reports for municipal elections are due 30 days before the election.
In 2016, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who was running for his second term, had raised the most money among the 14 council candidates. He had raised $3,020.25.
The 14 candidates combined raised a total of $15,279.
So far this year, Sunseri, Collins and Maceo alone have raised $33,976.
This year might have been a slow one in Galveston politics. Of seven city council positions that could have been contested — six council seats and the mayorship — only three are being contested.
Collins is seeking to unseat Maceo, who was elected in 2016 in District 3, which includes Galveston’s Historic East End neighborhood, as well as Fish Village, downtown and the eastern extremes of Seawall Boulevard. With 30 days until the election, the men have raised comparable amounts of money.
Collins reported receiving $10,060 in contributions, according to the reports. Maceo reported $11,787.
Collins, an East End resident, received a majority of his campaign money from people with interests there. He received a $5,000 donation from Amy Adams Strunk, owner of the Tennessee Titans football team, who also owns two houses in the East End.
Collins said Strunk’s support was based on her belief that he would maintain the city’s historic preservation rules and protect her properties.
“She has two of them, and they’re very large and she has done a tremendous amount of work preserving them,” Collins said. “She perceives my opponent as being anti-historic preservation.”
Collins received two other $1,000 donations from East End property owners. Of the 22 donations Collins listed, 12 came from people with home addresses in the East End Historical District or who own property there, according to Galveston Central Appraisal District records.
Maceo has so far received most of his donations through in-kind contributions from the Galveston Municipal Police Association and the Galveston Firefighter’s Association, which each donated more than $2,000 worth of campaign signs.
In 2016, Maceo spent more than $13,000 to defeat incumbent council member Ralph McMorris in a race that went to a runoff. He said he hasn’t yet made a concerted effort to raise or spend money this year.
“I haven’t even started raising money yet,” Maceo said. “I just haven’t done it.”
Maceo said he planned to focus on raising support from areas outside the historic district, which usually is among the most organized areas in terms of voter turnout during local elections. Maceo said he planned to focus on other areas of the city and on encouraging young people who live on Pelican Island to vote in the city election.
“District 3 has more to it than the historic homes,” he said.
Unlike the District 3 race, the race to raise money in District 6 has so far been one-sided. Sunseri’s challenger in District 6, former city council member Jackie Cole, raised $2,250. Sunseri has raised $12,129. District 6 represents the western end of the island, starting at about 73rd Street.
Sunseri reported receiving more than 40 individual contributions, more than the other two big-money raisers.
Some of those contributions came from non-Galveston residents, including from Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle, and other members of his family, and from Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, who lives in Santa Fe. Sunseri is related to the Doyle and Trochesset families through marriage.
“I’m blessed to have a lot of family and friends in town who support me and want to see me elected,” Sunseri said.
Election day is May 5. Early voting begins April 24.
