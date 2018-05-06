College of the Mainland's cosmetology school has continued a five-year tradition of helping girls around Galveston County get ready for prom.
COM cosmetology partnered with Bay Area Assistance League for Operation Cinderella, a philanthropic program that began in 2006.
Students from Clear Creek, Dickinson and La Porte ISDs and the Devereaux School are referred based on individual circumstances by Communities In Schools coordinators or school counselors.
The Assistance League chapter then recruits businesses to help these students have the best prom they can have.
On Saturday, COM cosmetology students helped five Dickinson students with their hair, makeup and nails at no cost in preparation for prom.
"This program gives girls who may not have the opportunity to get to a salon the chance to get ready by professionals," said COM's Jamie Hunsucker. "The Assistance League brings us qualified girls who are excited to get ready for prom."
COM brings in students and instructors to help give students their dream hairdos and makeup.
"While you're learning this profession, it's important to be as hands-on as you can," Laurie Marino, first-year cosmetology student, said. "Volunteering for this gives us a chance to practice while helping students."
Marino is the president of COM's cosmetology club.
Dickinson student Alicia Duran jumped on the opportunity to get free hair and makeup done.
"If COM wasn't doing this, I would have done such a terrible job at doing my makeup," Duran said. "I figured this was the night to go all out to get ready."
"This was our first year to get an award," Marino said proudly. "And we got an award for outstanding charity work."
In the next few weeks, COM cosmetology will be helping youth get ready for a LGBTQIA prom this summer.
Hunsucker said COM will be continuing its partnership with Bay Area Assistance League for as long as it can.
"Our students enjoy these Saturdays almost as much as the kids that come in," Hunsucker said. "We have a lot fun with it."
"Trying to re-create looks can be hard and challenging," Marino said. "But it's so fun when they finally see their faces after they transform."
