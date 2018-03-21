HITCHCOCK
A Hitchcock man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a first-degree felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200 grams and 400 grams and was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement.
Kevin Lanard Campbell, 47, of Hitchcock, also pleaded guilty to a second charge, a state-jail felony of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of less than 20 grams and was sentenced to six months as part of the plea agreement.
Campbell will serve the two sentences concurrently.
Campbell was arrested June 29, 2016, in Texas City on the two charges. He had 99 grams of hydrocodone and 93 grams of carisoprodol at a shop, and he also had 313 grams of hydrocodone and 481 grams carisoprodol at a residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was charged with the first-degree felony for the narcotics found at the residence which was about 500 feet from an active playground, according to the affidavit.
