LA MARQUE
As Texas City Independent School District builds a temporary campus next to Etheredge Stadium, some La Marque residents worry about the fate of four established trees including three live oaks, on the site.
“Everyone loves the trees, and to cut them down for a temporary building is a problem,” La Marque resident Steve Stiba said.
Three of the four trees, each more than 25 years old, are live oaks. The fourth is an ash tree, Director of Facilities & Planning Jack Haralson said.
The district will review construction plans and consider saving some of the trees, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“The biggest, oldest oak tree isn’t even in the vicinity of building,” Tortorici said. “Nothing has been chopped down, and we are doing our best to save those live oaks.”
But the ash tree will be removed because it’s in the middle of where the temporary campus will be built, Haralson said.
Until the school district begins building new schools through its $136.1 million bond voters approved on Saturday, La Marque students displaced by Hurricane Harvey will remain in temporary classrooms, officials said. The temporary campus next to Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, will accommodate kindergarten through fifth grade for the next two years.
The new schools built with bond proceeds will replace the existing La Marque primary, elementary and middle schools, officials said. The district also will replace Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City.
There is no excuse for the district to remove any trees for a campus that will only be operational for about two years, Stiba said.
“The property is huge, and they easily could not put the temporary building where those trees are,” Stiba said. “I don’t think they should put the temporary campus so close to the street and cut down trees.”
If the district has to remove the trees, it’s better to remove the ash tree over any live oaks, Priscilla Files, an arborist with the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, said.
“Even a good ash tree won’t outlive an oak,” Files said. “An oak tree would be considered a much more valuable tree. They just need to follow proper guidelines to save those oak trees.”
It doesn’t seem right to permanently cut down any of the trees for a temporary structure, La Marque resident Caron Muntzel said.
“It’s the prettiest thing on the whole block,” she said. “Why would you want to tear any of them down just for a temporary campus?”
