FRIENDSWOOD
A 6-year-old child was in critical medical condition Saturday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on FM 2351 near Woodland Trail Drive.
The child was taken to an unnamed area hospital by air ambulance, police said.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Mercury Mountaineer SUV struck the child after the child lost control of his bicycle on the sidewalk and ended up in the busy roadway, police said.
The driver did not stop and made no attempt to render aid at the scene, police said.
Kevin Guyton Caldwell, 61, later called Friendswood police and agreed to turn himself in, police said.
A witness had followed the suspect driver and provided a vehicle description and partial license plate information, police said.
Caldwell was in custody and charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, police said.
Caldwell’s bond is set at $100,000, police said.
