GALVESTON
Some of the presumed winners from Saturday’s local elections will have to wait a week before they can breathe easy and rest on their laurels.
Galveston County election officials said Monday there are still 139 provisional ballots from the May 5 election that need to be vetted and potentially counted.
The county will count those ballots on May 11, officials said. The officials could not identify on Monday which races the ballots could potentially affect.
Depending on if the ballots are held up as valid, and who they reflect votes for, the provisional ballots could change the outcome of races that were separated by small margins following Saturday’s election.
Galveston’s District 3 city council race between David Collins and Frank Maceo was decided by just five votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Galveston’s District 5 race went to a runoff. John Paul Listowski received the most votes, but second-place finisher Carol Hollaway and third-place finisher Jeff Antonelli were separated by just four votes.
In all, 12 of the 22 contested races managed by Galveston County were separated by 136 votes or fewer. (The county did not manage the elections for the city of Friendswood or Clear Creek Independent School District.)
In all, 8,008 people voted in local elections in Galveston County, according to numbers released Monday. That doesn’t include the provisional ballots.
The number of provisional ballots generated by the election wasn’t unusual, said Ernie Murrie, the county’s chief deputy clerk for elections.
On Monday, the county voter registrar’s office was checking the provisional ballots to see how many were cast by people properly registered to vote in the election.
Most of the provisional ballots were cast because of discrepancies between a person’s current address and the one they were registered to vote in, Murrie said. Only one ballot was cast because of requirements related to Texas’ voter ID law, Murrie said.
Provisional voting was created in 2004 to allow a person to vote if his or her name does not appear on a list of registered voters because of an administrative error.
To cast a provisional ballot, voters must complete affidavits stating the reasons why they are qualified to vote.
Voters will receive a notice in the mail 10 days after the election is canvassed explaining if their ballots counted or not.
The ballots include mail-in votes, and from the 18 Election Day voting locations across the county, Murrie said. The county operates a county-wide voting system — meaning a ballot for a given race can be cast at any voting site — so it’s difficult to prognosticate which races could be affected by the provisional ballots.
It’s also impossible to say which ballots will be outright rejected, Murrie said. The ballots are sealed until they can be reviewed by the county’s ballot board.
“It’s a toss-up, there’s no way I can tell,” Murrie said. “There’s different scenarios on every one.”
Galveston County has faced similar close votes before. In 2010, a race between incumbent councilwoman Linda Colbert and challenger Angela Brown was separated by four votes. Another race, between incumbent councilman Tarris Woods and challenger Rusty Legg, was separated by 10 votes.
In 2012, Legg was again involved in a close vote, avoiding a runoff election in District 1 by four votes.
The provisional vote counts those years did not affect the final outcome of those elections.
