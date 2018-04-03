GALVESTON
A visiting judge Tuesday pushed back a ruling on a restraining order against members of the Galveston County Republican Party’s Executive Committee after a hearing failed to reach a resolution.
Another hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to court documents.
Moody Bank in February filed a lawsuit against the Galveston County Republican Party Executive Committee to determine who has power over the party’s bank accounts. The bank wanted clarity on who the secretary and treasury were.
The suit stems from a months-long conflict within the party between Chairman Carl Gustafson and a group of county precinct chairs who, citing dissatisfaction with Gustafson’s leadership, voted on a resolution they said gives them more control of the party, including its budget and finances.
In mid-March, Gustafson filed a third-party petition with the court seeking a restraining order against the eight precinct chairs and asking the court to clear the air about who’s in charge of the party.
The petition specifically names eight people as third-party defendants: Scott Apley, David Buckner, Janis Lowe, Alison Putnam, Kathy Rogers, Paula Smith, Deborah Winters-Chaney and Alicia Youngblood. All eight are part of group of precinct chairs that formed a steering committee to wrest control from the chairman.
The restraining order, which was granted by a visiting judge March 14, barred the eight members from holding meetings or acting on behalf of the party. An original hearing on that was set for March 22, but was postponed.
On Tuesday, Visiting Judge Lisa Burkhalter in the 56th District Court heard arguments on the temporary restraining order.
But attorneys for the precinct chairs argued the restraining order couldn’t be heard on the most recent petition because an attorney for Gustafson had filed it on behalf of the party and Gustafson’s position as chairman, not as an individual.
The latest action sought to keep a temporary injunction against the eight members of the steering committee and seeks $100,000 in relief from each defendant, according to court documents.
The party’s chairman couldn’t bring suit against select members on behalf of the Galveston County Republican Party, said Tom Dickens, an attorney representing three of the eight precinct chairs named in the suit. Gustafson had originally filed as an individual, he said.
“This raises a whole new can of worms,” Dickens said, adding the party could not sue its members without a vote.
Alton Todd and Julia Hatcher, attorneys for Gustafson, argued that as party chairman he had the authority to file on behalf of the party against the members.
The eight precinct chairs had violated the election code by attempting to strip the duly elected county chair of his statutory duties through unauthorized conduct, Todd said. The bylaw change written by the steering committee was not legal, he said.
The restraining order is needed because state party officials have warned Gustafson that Galveston County delegates may not be recognized at the Republican Party of Texas convention in June if the county party cannot resolve its issues, Todd said.
James Reese Campbell, an attorney representing five of the eight precinct chairs, said the case didn’t have a place in the courts. It was not within the court’s jurisdiction to resolve an internal party conflict, he said.
The parties at one time Tuesday appeared close to resolution, but couldn’t settle whether the lawsuit would be dropped altogether.
Michael Adams, an attorney representing Moody Bank, said the bank wasn’t seeking “political relief” but the dispute involved a contract with the bank and the institution needed clarity on the accounts.
“We don’t have a dog in the fight,” Adams said. “We just want to know what to do.”
The attorneys discussed a resolution privately with their clients and each other for about 20 minutes while the judge took a recess.
The parties could agree to leave Gustafson’s name on the four bank accounts, attorneys said. But ultimately there was a sticking point over whether the suit would be dropped before an upcoming election and a party meeting in June when a new two-year term for party leaders begins.
Attorneys for the bank and Gustafson wanted to keep the suit open for the next several months until a June meeting of the county party, which they argued would allow them to enforce an agreement about who has control over the bank accounts.
But Campbell and Dickens said keeping the suit going was an attempt to hold a cloud of the precinct chairs, some of whom are campaigning for election, which interfered in the political process.
Lowe, one of the precinct chairs who has been featured prominently in both the Moody Bank lawsuit and Todd’s petition, lost her bid for re-election to a precinct chair position to Dave Smith by 54 votes.
Buckner, Putnam and Youngblood all won re-election to their precinct chairs. Rogers and Winters Chaney will be in a runoff elections in May as they each try to retain their seats. The other precinct chairs that appear in the lawsuit were not on the ballot this year.
The hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday in the 56th District Court.
