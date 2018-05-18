In the aftermath of a mass shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 injured, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said legislators should act to prevent further mass shootings from happening in Texas.
Abbott, speaking at a press conference in Santa Fe hours after in the shooting, called for the formation of a roundtable panel including elected officials, teachers, gun violence victims, and Second Amendment advocates on how Texas gun laws could be changed.
“We need to do more to just pray for the victims and the families,” Abbott said. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of this state of Texas.”
Abbott arrived in Santa Fe about four hours after the shooting. He was briefed by law enforcement officers before he spoke to media awaiting updates on the massacre. Before arriving, he had ordered flags around the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.
“It’s impossible to describe the magnitude of the evil of the person who would attack innocent children in a school,” Abbott said.
Abbott talked about increasing the speed of background checks, and other measures that would keep guns away from people who are an “immediate danger” to others, though it was unclear if those things would have prevented Friday’s events.
Pagourtzis was armed with a shotgun and .38-caliber handgun, Abbott said. He didn’t legally own either of those weapons, and may have taken them from his father, Abbott said.
The state also needed to address services to people with mental health issues, Abbott said.
“The answers are not always immediate, but the answers will come by us working together,” Abbott said.
Abbott was joined by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, Texas State Rep. Greg Bonnen and Texas State Sen. Larry Taylor, among others.
Cruz and Patrick have spoken against gun law reform in recent years. Speaking after Abbott, Patrick said in order for schools to be safer, they should consider reducing the number of entrances and exits into buildings.
“There are too many entrances and too many exits to our over 8,000 campuses in Texas,” Patrick said. “There aren’t enough people to put a guard at every entrance and exit. You would be talking about 25,000, 30,000, 40,000 people.”
“Maybe we need to look at limiting the entrance and exits into our schools so that we can have law enforcement looking at the people coming into one or two entrances.”
Patrick urged parents to safely secure their guns so that their children did not have access to them.
Cruz offered prayers for the victims of Friday’s shooting.
“Texas has seen the face of evil,” Cruz said. “There have been too damn many of these.”
Elected officials need to be doing “everything possible” to stop violent criminals, Cruz said.
Other elected officials were still making their way down to Santa Fe on Friday afternoon, including U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican whose district includes Santa Fe, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
“Santa Fe is a salt of the Earth community,” Weber said in a prepared statement. “They are Texas tough. We will grieve together; we will remember together; and we will move forward together.”
Henry and Abbott were meeting with victims and victims’ families on Friday evening. The county judge declined to comment on whether the state should change any of its gun laws.
It’s the second time in less than a year that Abbott and Texas officials has had to respond to a mass shooting. On November 5, 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs.
Since then, the state has not changed any of its laws regarding guns or gun ownership. Neither has the federal government.
“I ask the rest of the country to join Texas in mourning the loss of these students,” Abbott said.
(2) comments
“It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of this state of Texas.”
LOL, it's long past time! As Trump would say, "We'll see what happens."
Let me tell you what this "panel" will conclude. They will conclude that we arm the teachers. Is this a good idea? No. But Abbott, Patrick and Cruz are bought and paid for by the NRA. We haven't had a hijacking since 911, we can solve this, but more guns is not the solutions to a gun problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.