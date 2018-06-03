Federal officials spent more than three years investigating a drug-smuggling ring in Dickinson, leading to 10 arrests and prison sentences.
Four men were sentenced May 14 for their role in a Dickinson-based cocaine trafficking ring that netted federal law enforcement more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, $150,000 in real estate interests and more than $775,000 in cash, officials said.
Authorities had previously sentenced six other people in connection with the Dickinson drug-trafficking ring.
Local and federal officials were tight-lipped about how federal agencies got involved and whether anyone is still looking at the Dickinson area.
“It’s not that we don’t know more,” said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “But all we can go into is what was put in the record.”
Drug arrests in the county are rising. Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the past two years have arrested more than 4,000 people on drug charges in the county, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
While the sheriff has said the number of drug-related arrests is going up across the county and the country, Dickinson Police Department officials said the recent sentences weren’t an indication of drug problems increasing in the community.
“There has not been any increase in activity,” police Sgt. Tim Cromie said. “Operations such as this have helped to minimize the narcotics activity in and around Dickinson.”
Dickinson police officials declined to comment about the investigation, citing it as a federal case. But local officials said the investigation involving the 10 arrests was completed.
The FBI steered the three-year investigation into the Dickinson-based cocaine trafficking ring, officials said. Other agencies involved included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies, officials said.
The men charged in connection with the investigation were accused of bringing cocaine from Houston, trafficking it out of state or redistributing it to the surrounding area, officials said.
The ring was accused of distributing several kilograms of cocaine each month, FBI officials said.
Law enforcement reported finding 5 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a vehicle during a Galveston traffic stop, officials said.
The ring sold cocaine in other states, and the trade may have included Mexico, sheriff’s deputies said.
Arturo Cruz, 35, of Dickinson, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison as the ringleader of the operation, federal officials said.
Cruz had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, Dodge said.
Judge Vanessa Gilmore of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas also sentenced Patrick Frederick, 49, of Galveston to 120 months in prison; Dionisio Gonzalez, 56, of Bacliff, to 77 months in prison; and Carlos Cantu, 36, of Dickinson, to 87 months in prison in connection with the group, Dodge said.
Six people already were charged and sentenced in connection with the group before the most recent sentencing, Dodge said.
Guadalupe Ochoa, 30, of Houston; Matt Olguin 28, Amado Cruz, 27, Reid Wilder, 33, and Sidney Hobbs, 47, all of Dickinson, have all previously been sentenced to federal prison, Dodge said.
