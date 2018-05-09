Residents of the city of Friendswood are encouraged to register for the city's community notification system in preparation for the 2018 hurricane season, which begins June 1.
The system is used to send emergency information from the city through calls, texts, and/or emails to those who register.
To sign up for the free service, visit https://tinyurl.com/FwdNotify. For information, call 281-996-3335.
— Angela Wilson
