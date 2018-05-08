TEXAS CITY
A Texas City Independent School District teacher has been fired after inadvertently sending a profane text message complaining about a 13-year-old special-needs student to the boy’s mother.
Tiffany Lynn Elfstrom was on the phone with the Levi Fry Intermediate School teacher when she got two text messages from the teacher that were apparently meant for someone else.
In the messages, the teacher used expletives, referring to Elfstrom’s son, Jayden. The text, screenshots of which said: “This lil m----------r is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home.” The second text said: “OMG I just want to omggggggg pull all my damn hair out.”
After receiving these messages, Elfstrom notified the school’s principal, she said.
“I am still heartbroken that she sent what she sent,” Elfstrom said. “I do have some concerns as far as with the school and I did express those concerns with the principal.”
Texas City Independent School District investigated the incident and the teacher no longer has a contract with the school district, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Justice has been served in Elfstrom’s mind, she said.
“I was very surprised with how quick they were able to handle the situation,” she said. “I am happy with the outcome. I’m not happy that she lost her job. But in this situation, I am very happy that she is no longer working with special-needs children.”
It’s hard to deal with special-needs students, but you have to have patience with children, Elfstrom said.
“I understand that he is autistic and it’s hard,” she said. “I understand that at the end of the day she might need someone to talk to, but through a text message and only to send it to me? Who does that?”
Elfstrom’s son will be shown respect and care when he returns, Tortorici said.
“We are going to provide the learning environment for him and our job always is to provide excellent staff,” she said. “The excellence wasn’t shown in this situation, which is why that employee is no longer with us.”
While she is comfortable sending her son back to school, she is fearful of situations like this happening again, Elfstrom said.
“I don’t want to go through it again,” she said. “It’s been hell.”
You know, we ALL have bad days! I feel it's going way above and beyond, firing someone over a stupid comment. Probation and an apology should have been enough along with a talk with the Superintendent reminding the teacher of what a challenge this type of teaching career can be.
Well stated Robert. I agree with you 100%. The teacher was obviously frustrated and vented via text. Clearly she did not intend to send the text to the child's mother. Nevertheless if challenging children provide her that much frustration she may be in the wrong field.
First, I don't condone what the teacher did. What she did was totally unacceptable. I also have a grandson that's autistic and is a great grandson of Levi Frye. He also went to this school and the early results were unacceptable. Early on my grandson attacked by an unruly child and he got very little education. I also observed that the teacher was overwhelmed with the class size and the amount of children that really needed more than she was capable of giving. It took half of the school year to make any changes to alleviate the problems she and my grandson had encountered. This article screams with signals of the possible problems. Are the class sizes manageable? Do they have adequate trained aids to assist the teacher(s)? Are all the special kids being trained in the correct facility? I've personally seen what these teachers have to deal with on a daily basis. It's hard to imagine the stress they go through. That brings me to a question that is just as important as teaching these kids, how are we managing the teachers stress that they are dealing with daily? Lets not demonize the teachers that are do a great job daily. Someone in TCISD needs to look at the whole process of teaching the special kids to determine how well the teachers are managing their stress levels.
I have a child that has learning issues and has been bullied by not only students but many teachers over the years. The effects of which we are constantly trying to clean up and have now just decided that there is nothing that the schools will do to correct these situations and we are now homeschooling. If a teacher does not have what it takes to be a positive role model for these children then they need to do the right thing and find another line of work.
