GALVESTON
The city’s land use rules for development are overreaching and overly complicated for entrepreneurs trying to start businesses on the island, a Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce subcommittee said in a recent letter to the city.
In a letter to the city’s planning commission and staff, John “Rocky” Sullivan recommended some edits to the land use document and the zoning map. Sullivan is an island businessman leading the chamber’s subcommittee reviewing the land use restrictions.
The chamber’s primary complaint is existing land use regulations are so detailed and specific that they overly complicate the development process, he wrote.
The comments stem from challenges raised about the document as a whole and not necessarily the recent proposals up for consideration by the city council next month.
“As a general commentary, it seems that the level of detail attempted in the LDR is where many of the mistakes are found and due to the fact that there is an infinite number of circumstantial scenarios it is almost impossible to accurately and effectively regulate,” Sullivan said.
The zoning map has many inaccuracies with properties listed under the wrong zone, Sullivan wrote.
“This begs the question: why do we need to have such a voluminous and inherently complicated document for development regulation?” Sullivan said.
The Galveston City Council is slated to vote next month on revisions to the land use document. The city in March 2015 approved the Galveston Land Development Regulations, a complete overhaul of a 1991 zoning and land use document.
In the time since the 2015 approval, city planning staff has been working on revisions and proposed amendments to the document primarily to address administrative-type issues that have come up, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Those revisions went before the planning commission last year and to city council in October 2017. The city held public meetings on the changes through December 2017.
The council had planned to vote on those changes, but pushed back the vote after a request from the chamber’s subcommittee for more time to review the changes. Meanwhile, city staff has been meeting weekly with the chamber’s committee on land development regulations.
But the recent proposals put a renewed spotlight on the overall document and zoning map, with some parties revisiting the debate about that document. Conversations about the land use document as a whole will be a topic for discussion over the next nine to 12 months, Yarbrough said.
“In the process of looking at those administrative changes, Rocky in particular, and to a lesser-degree the chamber subcommittee, decided the base LDR approved in 2015 have some problems, at least from their perspective,” Yarbrough said.
“If they want to review it, that’s fine but that’s not going to be done by a chamber subcommittee; it’s a city process,” Yarbrough said.
The city council will vote on the proposals where there’s consensus next month and revisit the issues about the document as a whole after that vote, he said. Those issues will go through the process of public hearings, he said.
The proposed revisions to be voted on next month include things such as redefining retaining walls, defining additional terms and fixing typos, according to planning documents.
The other revisions vary in scope. One revision is a neighborhood services district, which would serve as a buffer zone between residential and commercial zones. The regulations require setbacks between businesses and residential properties.
Another policy change is the addition of density standards for the West End. Excavation would also be regulated if the revised land use document is approved. Anyone excavating on the island would need a specific use permit, and would have to provide the city with detailed information about the project, including a full site plan, sand quality and cost analysis.
Boat repair facilities have new limited-use standards, such as required screening enclosing outdoor boats visible from public rights of way. Boat sale or rental locations wouldn’t be able to place outdoor displays or storage within 25 feet of a residential district boundary, according to the revisions.
Recreational vehicle parks also would be regulated. Those would have to be placed 300 feet back from a residential property line.
This week, the city council heard the staff’s timeline for taking up the revisions. The planning department is reviewing the chamber’s recommendations, said Tim Tietjens, director of the planning department.
The planning commission will next discuss the proposals on April 3 and April 17 before the document goes for a final review before the city council April 26, according to the city.
During the April 3 meeting, the planning commission will vet the chamber concerns and compile a list of what staff and the chamber agree on and what they disagree on, Tietjens said.
The items they can agree on will be before the council for a vote in April, he said. The areas where they disagree will be the next phase of review, Tietjens said. Those issues will likely be part of upcoming public meetings, he said.
“The things we can’t work out and the things that weren’t part of the original scope will be the next phase,” Tietjens said.
A separate issue tangentially related to the land development regulations came up during the city council meeting last week with a Broadway business owner seeking permission from the city to build a gas station within 200 feet of homes, which would be a violation of the city’s land development regulations.
It highlights some of the friction, even among council members, about the land use regulations document and their application.
Trong Van Ha, owner of the Shop-N-Drive on 54th Street and Broadway, requested a planned unit development, basically a permit to allow for construction of a gas station that deviates from the existing land use regulation, according to city documents.
Van Ha recently renovated his Shop-N-Drive convenience store on Broadway and planned to add six gas pumps to turn the property into a full-function service station.
In a 4-3 vote, the city council denied the planned unit development permit for the gas station, with the deciding members arguing it violated the current land use regulations and went against the direction for Broadway development an ad hoc committee is studying.
“I believe strongly in the original LDR that said 200 feet from residences,” Councilman Mike Doherty said. “I wouldn’t want to live 200 feet across from a gas station.”
The city has hired consultants to create a vision for Broadway and should not create exceptions going against that vision, he said.
“All of a sudden, it becomes meaningless to have these ordinances,” Doherty said.
But Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, one of three members who supported granting the permit for the service station, said Broadway is a commercial zone and the business owner had taken expensive steps to improve the look of the building. He also had permission from neighbors for the gas station, she said.
“We have very few commercial corridors and just because some people don’t want gas stations on Broadway should not dictate what happens citywide,” Tarlton-Shannon said.
The council has passed different planned unit developments and made exceptions for properties before, she said.
“This is not a chain, this is one of our own people trying to have a dream,” she said. “We’re going through the LDR changes right now and making revisions to them because of the errors we’ve made.”
The vote followed the current land use regulation guidelines, Yarbrough said.
“If you start making exceptions, where do you stop?” Yarbrough said. “Public policy needs to be consistent, equitable and fair.”
If the city decides the 200-foot setback policy is not the right policy for the city, then those changes could be considered for the document, but through ordinance and not through making exceptions, Yarbrough said.
“If that’s bad public policy, then let’s change the public policy,” Yarbrough said. “But that needs to be balanced by the public good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.