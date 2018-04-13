More than seven months after Hurricane Harvey, many Galveston County residents still lack basic housing repairs despite applying for state and federal programs meant to help them.
In August, more than 20,000 homes in the county flooded during Harvey, overwhelming available resources. Many of the people who applied for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or faith-based organizations received little or no assistance, advocates said.
Some are still living in cars or hotels and don’t know what the next step is, they said.
“A lot of cracks need to be filled,” said Gary Scoggin, the chairman of the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group.
The group formed soon after Harvey to coordinate volunteers, faith-based groups and local government agencies to bring help to residents who have not yet recovered from the hurricane.
“The problem is there’s a whole lot of need, and there’s not anywhere near the resources to bear what’s out there,” Scoggin said.
TRAILERS
The types of people who fall through the cracks are as numerous as the long list of Federal Emergency Management Agency restrictions.
One of the most vulnerable groups are people who were living in mobile homes and travel trailers when Harvey hit Texas.
In Bacliff, 87 families live in trailers damaged during Harvey and still are needing extensive repairs, said Lynda Perez with the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group. The group often can’t find repair assistance for their trailers, she said. In some cases, the land is rented and that disqualifies them, Perez said.
“We need to find resources for them,” Perez said. “That’s the hard part.”
Trailers were eligible for some emergency repair assistance, but Federal Emergency Management Agency restrictions require homes be primary residences at the time of the hurricane and owned instead of rented, Texas General Land Office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
“Many trailers hit by the hurricane had too much damage” to repair, Eck said.
$287 DOESN’T GO FAR
Hollie Baez lived in her travel trailer near the Brazoria-Galveston county line until Aug. 25, 2017, when Harvey first hit Texas. She saw tornadoes in a nearby field and a friend told her the storm would get worse, she said. She hitched her trailer to her friend’s truck and sought safety at a home in Dickinson.
Then Dickinson flooded, ruining her trailer and making her homeless, she said.
Baez applied for FEMA assistance and got $287 to repair her flooded trailer. It wasn’t enough to cover the holes left from falling branches or to replace the wet wood that framed the structure, she said. The estimate to repair her trailer was more than $8,000, according to an invoice she shared with The Daily News.
“I clean houses,” Baez said. “I make very little. I’m one person.”
She appealed the FEMA amount, but it was denied, she said.
Harvey survivors like Baez may be eligible for repair assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program because she owned her trailer, spokesman Michael R. Hart said.
The survivors would have to meet eligibility requirements, including proof of occupancy and ownership of the travel trailer at the time of Hurricane Harvey, damage caused by the disaster and disaster damage not covered by insurance, he said.
“Repair assistance will not return the home to its pre-disaster condition,” Hart said. “The goal of this assistance is to make the damaged home safe and sanitary.”
Contractors with the Texas General Land Office contacted Baez about the Partial Repair and Essential Power for Sheltering Program, but when they found out it was a trailer, they denied her help because the program is not meant for trailers. Somehow, her name kept cycling through the system, and more contractors contacted her just to again say it was all a mistake, she said.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Another group falling through the cracks in the recovery response are people who thought faith-based groups were coming to help.
Kevin Walsh, a retired Navy chaplain, got $9,000 from FEMA after Harvey to repair his home on McKinney Drive in La Marque. It wasn’t going to be enough, so FEMA representatives referred him to a faith-based group, the 4B Disaster Response Network, Walsh said.
A representative from the group told Walsh volunteers would do the needed work in March, he said. But no one ever showed up.
“I wouldn’t have minded if they had just called me and said ‘Sorry, we can’t do it,’” Walsh said.
What concerns Walsh more is how many other people in the community also got promises but never got the help, he said.
Other frustrated homeowners contacted 4B Disaster Response Network with similar complaints, resulting in the group hiring an extra assistant to help communicate better, Executive Director Ben Baldwin said.
“We hate we can’t help everyone immediately,” Baldwin said.
The group hosted the 8 Days of Hope event in March that brought in 4,692 volunteers to complete 1,251 projects on 410 homes in Galveston County. They logged 302,000 volunteer hours over 15 days, Baldwin said.
But 2,400 families had applied for help, and the volunteers couldn’t get to everyone, Baldwin said.
More volunteers will arrive in the county this summer to complete work already started and to help other families still waiting, he said.
DEFINING REBUILD
A challenge for the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is managing community expectations, Perez said.
One recovery buzzword causing problems is “rebuild.” Many nonprofit and government agencies use the word “rebuild” when talking about making interior repairs to existing structures, Perez said.
“People imagine they were going to rebuild their homes,” Perez said.
But that’s not the reality.
A shortage of case managers is limiting disaster recovery, Scoggin said. A limited number can work with people to help find the best solution to unusual circumstances, but the state recently contracted 35 more case managers to work with the long-term recovery group, he said.
A bigger challenge is convincing people that they could be facing a new normal, he said. All the programs have stressed to victims and survivors that no one program can replace everything that Harvey destroyed, he said.
“Where you end up may not be where you started,” Scoggin said. “That’s unfortunate, but that’s the way it is.”
It is disgraceful that organizations that are supposed to be helping people and claiming they are helping people are not doing so.
Millions of dollars have been donated to organizations that are supposed to be helping people recover from Harvey. Apparently, that help is not there. What happened to the money?
It appears that Galveston County and the state of Texas are so overwhelmed with the Harvey disaster that they are unable to actually help people in need. Those government entities show themselves to be impotent in a disaster. That needs to change. They could start by figuring out what the different agency rules are and how to get out from behind their desks and reach out to people where they live.
