SANTA FE
A local mobile home park owner will be allowed to divide his land and sell some of the homes as individual units after a decision city officials hope will increase home ownership in the growing city.
On Thursday, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to allow Arrowhead Mobile Home Park, 13210 Seventh St., to subdivide parts of the property, which currently has 35 mobile homes.
The decision will give Jack Baczek, the owner of the mobile home park, the authority to sell some units to existing owners or new occupants, city officials said.
For the city, the idea is to boost home ownership and provide the community with different housing options, City Manager Joe Dickson said.
Santa Fe had a population of 12,222 in 2010 and 13,200 in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Nothing physically will move, but dividing some single-family units and fixing up the park will give residents the chance to own property in the city, Baczek said.
“Our company owns the whole property and we are hoping to subdivide the lots to give people the opportunity to purchase it,” he said. “We have been trying to fix up the mobile park.”
The properties can’t be legally sold unless separated and platted, officials said. Thursday’s decision will allow that to happen.
“By subdividing the homes, it will give us multiple options in the future,” he said. “We briefly talked to the people living there and we are giving them them the opportunity and seeing if they want to purchase them or not.”
Separated, the units could have more value than they would connected to the park, Baczek said.
“From a tax perspective, by having them separated, potentially the homes would be more valuable,” he said. “If we can separate them, you have a single-family home and it happens to be next to a mobile park.”
This Arrowhead decision comes two months after the city council approved plans for a new 200-unit apartment complex on FM 1764.
It’s critical for residents to have a multitude of housing options in a growing city, Dickson said.
“We are growing,” he said. “Within subdivisions and apartment complexes, we need to back the growth of our city.”
