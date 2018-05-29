The Galveston County Senior Citizens Activities board of directors recently presented the city of Texas City with a new bus.
The bus will join the city’s fleet and be used for outings for the city’s senior citizens. The 36-passenger bus is equipped to accommodate two wheelchairs and has multiple TV/video monitors. It can be reserved through the city’s parks and recreation department at nominal fees.
The bus was purchased with proceeds from two annual fundraisers — the Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament and Commissioner Stephen Holmes Backyard Barbecue.
This is the second bus that has been purchased for the benefit of senior citizens in Galveston County. The first was purchased in 2007. That bus was recently retired.
For more information, call Carolyn Sunseri at 409-744-0727.
— From staff reports
