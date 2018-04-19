Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested two men after a failed traffic stop led to a 37-minute pursuit, officials said.
Randy Jenkins Jr., 37, of La Marque was arrested and charged with evading arrest by vehicle; and Greg Loving, 42, was charged with evading arrest in connection to the incident, deputies said. Jenkins’ bond is set at $25,000 and Loving’s bond is set at $2,500, deputies said.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop about 11:27 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway Street in San Leon, but the car didn’t stop, officials said.
The chase went through Dickinson, Texas City and La Marque and, about 37 minutes later, turned north onto Interstate 45 from FM 1765, deputies said.
Officers with agencies including Texas City and La Marque police departments joined the pursuit, deputies said.
The driver stopped the car on the outside shoulder of the interstate in the 3100 block and the two occupants were taken into custody, deputies said.
— Matt deGrood
