A 16-year-old Friendswood High School student was arrested Friday and charged with making terroristic threats.
Friendswood Independent School District officials contacted police about 10 p.m. Thursday after other students reported seeing threatening social media posts from a particular student, district spokeswoman Dayna Owen said.
Police didn't release the teen's name because he's a juvenile.
Friendswood police investigated and found the 16-year-old boy about midnight Thursday and charged him with making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.
His threat on social media was “Let’s turn Fwood into Florida,” Owen said. The words were included over a picture of someone wearing a mask holding what appears to be an AR-15 type firearm.
On Feb. 14, 17 people were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
— Valerie Wells
