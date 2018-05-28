SANTA FE
Students at Santa Fe Independent School District will return to class today for the first time since 10 people were killed inside Santa Fe High School.
The school district canceled classes for all students last week as the city tried to cope with the fallout of the mass shooting. Teachers and staff members reported back to work Wednesday, but the district decided to wait until after Memorial Day to bring students back.
Students at Santa Fe’s elementary and junior high schools will return at their normal times, the district said in a message posted on a website set up to provide updates about the shooting response.
In a message sent to high school parents, the district said high school students would be offered specialized counseling. Students who were in the fine arts wing of the building — where the shootings took place — will arrive at the high school earlier than other students.
The district is also anticipating that some parents will accompany their children to school today.
All of Santa Fe’s schools will have added security when students return. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies will be on hand at all of the district’s campuses. The district announced on social media Monday evening that no journalists would be allowed on school properties during the school week.
The district did not respond to emails or phone calls Monday seeking more information about students’ return to school.
The last day of school for the school year is scheduled for Thursday, and school officials have not announced a change in that plan.
Santa Fe High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday.
When students and staff arrive at all Santa Fe schools today, they will encounter hundreds of people holding signs of support.
Cat Wheeldon, a Santa Fe resident, helped organize the Stand Up For Santa Fe event. On Monday, Wheeldon said that some 600 signs had been made in advance of students return.
“I am proud of them for going back,” Wheeldon said. “I do believe that it’s going to be one of the hardest things they’ll ever do.”
The supporters won’t just be out in front of the high school, Wheeldon said. The participants will be standing in front of the lower-level schools and the district administration building, too.
Supporters plan to stand in front to school buildings every day for the rest of the school year, and possibly on the first day of school in August, too.
