After Mayes Middleton‘s victory in the Republican primary two weeks ago, local leaders have started to open lines of communication and schedule meetings with the person most likely to be area’s next state representative.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said he and some city staff members met with Middleton last week to make introductions and review issues important to the city.
“It was a good, healthy meeting,” Yarbrough said, adding that the meeting included discussion of tax caps and port issues. “We just want him to keep in mind there are certain issues that will affect our community.”
Middleton defeated incumbent state Rep. Wayne Faircloth in the March 6 primary election.
Middleton may disagree with some local leaders on key issues likely to come up during the next legislative session in 2019. He’s a supporter of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and was endorsed by the governor during the primary campaign.
During the 2017 legislative session, Galveston and other cities opposed Abbott on issues including his preferred changes to the state property tax system, on limits to local tree ordinances and the so-called bathroom bill.
Local governments often look to their state representatives to introduce bills they think would be good for their residents. Yarbrough said the city plans work with Middleton when it can, but is also looking for other representatives, from other parts of Texas that might be friendly to issues Galveston supports.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he had met with Middleton three times to talk about county issues
“He’s definitely knowledgeable,” Henry said. “He’s familiar with the issues.”
Henry said expectations about Middleton’s first term, if he’s elected during the November general election, would be tempered because he would be a freshman legislator and wouldn’t have the same relationships that more seasoned representatives do.
Yarbrough made a similar point, but added that an aggressive freshman close to the governor could get some things done.
Neither Yarbrough nor Henry had met with Amanda Jamrok, the Democrat running against Middleton in November. Both said they would be willing to do so before the election.
MUELLER PROTECTION
Texas Republicans aren’t exactly lining up behind an effort by some in Washington, D.C., to pass legislation that would prohibit President Donald Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller is investigating Trump’s campaign ties to Russia and whether the president or people within the campaign obstructed justice. Late last week, Trump sent a series of tweets criticizing Mueller.
In the wake of those tweets, multiple Republican leaders criticized the president and said Mueller should be allowed to finish his job, but wouldn’t go as far as saying he needed to be protected to do so.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen so I just think it’s not necessary, and obviously legislation requires a presidential signature,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas, said, according to The Associated Press. “I don’t see the necessity of picking that fight right now.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz told the Texas Tribune he wasn’t going to comment on the president’s tweets or “the political circus of Washington.”
U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso Democrat running against Cruz for his Senate seat, tweeted that “Mueller must be able to finish this investigation — follow the facts as far as they go, as high up as they lead.” O’Rourke is one of the co-sponsors of H.R. 3654, the Special Counsel Independence Protection Act, which would protect Mueller’s job from the president.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, said Wednesday he didn’t think Mueller needed protection through legislation.
“Legislation is not the way to go about this,” Weber said. “Congressional interference with the investigation could only further delay what has already been a lengthy process.”
STOCKMAN TRIAL BEGINS
The fraud trial against former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman began in Houston this week.
Stockman, a Republican, is accused of stealing charitable donations he helped solicit, funneling the money through foreign bank accounts and then lying about it.
Stockman was elected to Congress twice, and served as a representative from 1995 to 1997 and from 2013 to 2015.
During his first stint in Congress, he represented the old 9th Congressional District, which included Galveston County before state maps were remade in 2010. In his second term, he represented the 36th Congressional District, which does not include Galveston.
Stockman lives in the Clear Lake area. The crimes he’s accused of allegedly happened in 2013.
NOTEBOOK
There are 292 days until the 2019 Texas legislative session begins. ... Members of the Galveston County Republican Party are scheduled to be in court today about a restraining order requested against some members of the county executive committee by party Chairman Carl Gustafson. ... The Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association will hold a city council candidates forum from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 11 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
(2) comments
A vote for Amanda Jamrok is a vote for common sense in government - something we desperately need!!
Can you tell us how she stands on the issues? Amanda Jamrok's web page is still BLANK.
https://blog.amandajamrok.us/issues/
