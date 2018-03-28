Three changes to the Port of Galveston’s tariff books could save the cash-strapped public docks more than $1 million each year, officials said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, Tuesday approved changes to tariffs involving parking and warehouse rental, and agreed to a rate increase for cruise parking.
Port Director Rodger Rees, who took over as head of the port in January, has been reviewing the port’s tariffs — fees paid to the port for different services — as he looks for ways to decrease expenditures.
Galveston’s port is the fourth-busiest U.S. cruise port. It’s a landlord port that generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls. The port is projected to bring in only about $250,000 in net income in 2018, according to documents.
Port officials are projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million.
Although all tariffs need to be reviewed, the wharves board Tuesday approved three initial changes that could save the port more than $1.25 million per year, Rees said.
“This is going to make a big difference,” Chairman Ted O’Rourke said. “Looking to increase revenues, I think he really knows what he is doing.”
The first of the changes will remove warehouse rental and vehicle parking from the port’s tariffs, allowing port staff to individually negotiate those rates and because neither explicitly deals with maritime matters, Rees said.
“Really, it’s just so market-driven,” Rees said. “The reality is, by pulling that out, you can respond to the market more than if you’re tied to a specific rate in the tariff.”
Port officials don’t have specific estimates for how much the change might save the port because it depends on contracts, but there are specific numbers for changes to parking prices and definitions, Rees said.
Trustees on Tuesday agreed to increase parking rates by $15, to $85 from $70 for seven-day cruises out of the port and $10 for four- and five-day cruises. The four-day cost will increase from $40 to $50 and the five-day cost from $50 to $60.
That change could mean more than $1 million a year in extra revenues for the port, Rees said.
The port depends heavily on revenues from cruise ships. Port officials anticipate about 55 percent of revenue budgeted for 2018 will be cruise related.
Trustees on Tuesday also settled on a definition for those seeking free cruise parking.
The port currently offers free cruise parking to disabled veterans, but who qualifies for that discount has never been clear to those at the gate, Rees said.
“It was no one’s fault, but there just wasn’t the right direction on how to enforce that,” Rees said. “It was rather undefined. Now it’s defined.”
After Tuesday’s change, a person must have state disabled veteran license plates or some form of identification proving a person is a disabled veteran, officials said.
Although trustees approved the change as a good first step, several spoke out and said the change didn’t go far enough.
The free parking for disabled veterans is costing the port about $300,000 per year, O’Rourke said.
“I have a lot of respect for veterans of the military, but the minute you make something free, you’ve lost the ability to negotiate,” O’Rourke said.
Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said she thought efforts to help veterans might be better served somewhere besides free parking.
“Changing it would simplify the parking situation and allow us to have a better count of cars,” Beeton said. “We could make the change and then substitute it with another effort to help veterans.”
Trustee Richard DeVries said that the port should be cautious about making changes like that, and that it could upset vocal veterans.
Port officials concluded that conversation by suggesting that trustees approve the definition, and that they would look into making more changes.
