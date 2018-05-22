GALVESTON
Island leaders on Thursday will take up some of the more hotly debated changes to the city’s land-use regulations, including a proposal to ban new duplexes in historic districts and rules about excavating sand and soil.
The Galveston City Council is slated Thursday to discuss long-considered changes to the city’s land-use rules during a morning workshop at 8:30 a.m., in room 204 at city hall, 823 Rosenberg, before the council meeting at 1:15 in the council chambers.
A vote on the full list of changes was not on the agenda for Thursday’s regular council meeting. Officials have said that vote could happen in June.
The city’s planning department has been working with designers, residents and other stakeholders on additional refining of the document for two years after the city council in March 2015 voted to approve an overhaul of the document. The document hadn’t previously been fully revised since 1991.
In April, the city council adopted some of the lesser-debated ordinance changes, such as adding definitions for various planning terms.
The changes up for discussion Thursday include the creation of a neighborhood services district, which would serve as a buffer zone between residential and commercial zones.
The new designation would allow a person seeking to open a business in an area that abuts a residential neighborhood and commercial zone to apply for a zoning designation other than commercial or resort, which are the current options, officials have said.
The proposals to be discussed also refer to recreational vehicle parks and how they are regulated. Those would have to be placed 300 feet back from a residential property line.
The council also is scheduled to discuss a proposal to ban the creation of new duplexes in three island historic districts. Existing duplexes would be grandfathered in, according to city documents.
Supporters said the ban would help maintain the integrity of Galveston’s oldest homes and preserve the charm of the historic neighborhoods and could help alleviate some of the parking problems, particularly in the East End Historic District.
But opponents argue the proposed ban steps on the private property rights of homeowners and worsened the shortage of affordable housing on the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.