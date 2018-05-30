U.S. President Donald Trump will meet today in Houston with victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.
The White House announced the planned meeting during a press briefing Wednesday.
The White House did not release details about exactly where and when the meeting would take place. Local officials said no security plans were being prepared for a presidential visit to Santa Fe, and one official said the meeting might take place at Ellington Airport in Houston, which has been the site of presidential visits before.
Trump was scheduled to attend fundraising events in Houston and Dallas during a trip first announced Sunday without mention of Santa Fe.
“There’s nothing that could be more terrifying as a kid to go to school and not feel safe,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “This administration takes it seriously.”
Trump would offer condolences and support to Santa Fe victims during the meeting, Sanders said.
The president has been mostly quiet during the 12 days since 10 people were killed and 13 wounded inside Santa Fe High School. On the day of the shooting, during a scheduled event about prison reforms, Trump said he was saddened and heartbroken about the shooting.
“This has been going on too long in this country,” Trump said May 18. “Too many years, too many decades now.”
After the Parkland, Fla., shooting, Trump said he might be in favor of raising the age requirements on gun purchases and that authorities should be able to forgo due-process requirements to take guns from people who pose a threat to the public.
Trump didn’t mention any gun law changes earlier this month when he spoke at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Dallas.
“Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president,” Trump told the convention.
U.S. education secretary Betsy DeVos did form a school safety commission in March, which is supposed to study a wide range of issues, including age restrictions on guns and ratings systems on violent movies and video games.
The commission has only met twice since it was formed. Its last meeting was on May 17, the day before the Santa Fe shootings. Sanders said the commission would meet again this week.
NOTEBOOK
A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday showed U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz gaining some separation against U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke in their race for Cruz’s Senate seat. Cruz has an 11-point lead over O’Rourke, according to the poll. ... U.S. Sen. John Cornyn told the Dallas Morning News he had “some unease” with the Trump administration’s policy on NAFTA. “Why would we want to ruin this great economic recovery we’ve seen by creating more uncertainty and havoc?” Cornyn said. ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, at a Memorial Day service in Port Arthur on Monday: “We don’t have a gun problem. We have a respect problem.” If he could, he would return prayer and corporal punishment to schools, Weber said, according to the Port Arthur News. ... Early voting for runoff elections in local municipal races starts Monday.
