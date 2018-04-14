Dates for the annual Effectively Protest Your Property Value were changed as a result of new deadlines defined by the Legislature.
Classes will be available at 6 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
May 1 — League City Council Chambers, 200 W. Walker St., in League City;
May 3 — Learning Resource Center, Room L-131, College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City; and
May 15 — Galveston County Commissioners Courtroom, first floor of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. in Galveston.
May 15 also is the deadline to call the Central Appraisal District to protest your property value or to provide information regarding storm damage.
For information, email galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us or call 409-765-3277.
— Angela Wilson
