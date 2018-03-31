LEAGUE CITY
Creatorspace, where residents share artistic and technical ideas, is facing uncertainty and a possible search for a new space as the city considers demolishing a 4,500-square-foot building where the nonprofit organization now leases space.
Creatorspace, 144 Park Ave., promotes skill-building in the technical, artistic and scientific areas through projects and classes.
The organization leases part of the faded blue metal building from League City for $800 a month. The city council in March 2017 approved a year-long lease with the organization.
But the building in which Creatorspace operates is on a site city officials would like to see redeveloped and could one day be home to a new community center or revitalization project, officials said.
Barry LaChance, a real estate agent in League City, has toyed with the idea of a building resembling a train depot at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue.
This concept is only in the idea stage. There have previously been ideas of a restaurant, microbrewery and even a luxury hotel on the site.
It’s too soon to comment on what will happen to the aged building, Economic Development Director Scott Livingston said.
“The city has extended Creatorspace’s lease in the past, and the city may consider further extending their lease again on a short-term basis,” he said.
If the blue building were to be sold to support downtown revitalization, it would be torn down, Livingston said.
“Staff’s current understanding is that a prospective buyer would be required to completely demolish the blue building within six months after the purchase,” he said.
The city strives to help organizations that provide value for residents in the community, Livingston said.
“Creatorspace is a wonderful community partner, so the city of League City remains committed to assisting Creatorspace in finding a suitable, long-term location in our growing community,” he said.
The future of Creatorspace in League City is uncertain, Vice President David Overland said.
“We are not privy to what the city is trying or not trying to do,” he said. “We are basically on a month-to-month lease after the mid-summer, so they are definitely looking at something.”
Livingston is Creatorspace’s main liaison with the city, but the members have not been informed about any plans, Overland said.
“Nothing specific,” he said. “We talk to him pretty frequently. I know they are redoing the parking lot, and the churches on both sides have ended their tenancy.”
But while its members look for possible properties to rent, the organization is spreading its roots throughout Galveston County, Overland said.
“We have doubled in membership since we moved here” he said. “We are over 50 members now and we’ve got new tools.”
The organization also partnered with Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library, 16616 Diana Lane, and now create art for the library, member Bryan Murphy said.
Murphy’s wife, artist Lyndsay Murphy, is creating a painting with LED lights at Creatorspace, and it will be displayed at the Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library later this year.
Some residents might think the organization only focuses on technology and machinery, but that’s not the case, Bryan Murphy said.
“It varies a lot,” he said. “It all depends on what your members are into. It’s nice because we’ve had a couple of artists in here after Harvey.”
If Creatorspace has to move, the organization will continue to offer services to the community and adapt to new surroundings if necessary, Overland said.
“We shouldn’t be homeless,” he said. “We are resourceful. We have scoped out some warehouses around here. But it’s an empty warehouse, and you have to build it out.”
