A Galveston County jury late Wednesday found a Hitchcock man not guilty in the 2016 stabbing death of a 49-year-old man after his attorneys argued the killing was in self-defense.
“I truly believe the right thing happened,” said Adam Banks Brown, the attorney representing Kenneth Wayne Brown. “I know Kenneth didn’t want to kill anybody. He knew him — he was his friend. But the man was highly intoxicated, and started beating up my client.”
Brown, 60, was accused of murder in the stabbing death of Patrick Vaughn Handy, 49, records show.
“Kenneth knew the deceased,” Adam Banks Brown said. “Everyone in Hitchcock knows each other.”
The two men ran into each other several times on the night of Handy’s death and, each time, Handy was more intoxicated, Adam Banks Brown said.
The defendant told Handy multiple times that he was too drunk to drive, but the victim kept telling him to leave him alone, Adam Banks Brown said.
“Then Kenneth was just sitting and minding his business and the complainant drove at him at a high rate of speed, jumped out of the car, and beat the crap out of him,” Adam Banks Brown said. “My guy responded by stabbing him.”
Kenneth Brown then stayed on the scene and called 911 and held his shirt against Handy’s chest to try to stop the bleeding, Adam Banks Brown said.
The self-defense story is in apparent contradiction to what investigators said following the incident, records show.
Hitchcock police and emergency medical services responded to a call of a man lying beside the road about 10:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of state Highway 6.
Kenneth Brown told police that he stabbed Handy several times after being hit, but investigators said no marks were visible on him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“They didn’t offer Kenneth any EMT services at the scene,” Adam Banks Brown said. “They testified that they did, but it wasn’t on a body cam and Kenneth said they didn’t. Second, he did get his tooth knocked out. But that’s not in the affidavit, because they had already decided he was a murderer.”
Handy had about four stab wounds to the chest and another one across his cheek, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Handy was found breathing on the scene and was transported to John Sealy Hospital with multiple stab wounds, where he died on arrival, police said.
The jury deliberated for about nine hours before returning with not guilty on one count of murder, Adam Banks Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.