TEXAS CITY
Nearly a year after Texas City raised its water rates to shift more costs onto the biggest consumers, the utilities department is projecting a nearly $4 million increase in revenues from the move — about a 50 percent jump compared with last year.
The city projects its total water revenue for 2018 will be $11.4 million, officials said. That’s a dramatic increase over 2017, when the city’s water revenues were closer to $7.5 million, according to budget documents.
The projected revenues are for the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, officials said.
The city plans to use the increased revenues to pay back $10 million the city had borrowed from the general fund to pay for utility department costs during years city taxpayers were subsidizing water rates, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said.
On Wednesday, the Texas City Commission voted unanimously to move $1 million from the utilities fund to the general fund, which can be spent on a broad list of city services.
The city’s water rates in recent years were too low to cover expenses and as a result the city spent some of its general property tax revenue to cover the remaining costs, Doyle said.
The water bill increase, intended to push more of the system expenses to the heaviest water users, specifically industry, is the only way the city can break even, Doyle said.
“Our water rates were grossly low and the new rates are the more you use, the more you pay,” he said. “Water is going to become a very scarce resource across the country and the world.”
The city provides water for about 15,000 customers and the biggest users — namely industry — account for about 50 percent of all water use, according to the city.
The city had to increase the rates to meet the demands of the community, Commissioner Dee Ann Haney said.
“I think it is the best option,” she said. “We are catching up. We just need to make money to maintain the water systems.”
Users consuming more than 3,000 gallons of water each month saw an increase in their bills, Haney said.
About a third of the city’s 15,000 water customers pay the minimum rates and another third are considered in the second tier, officials said. Those users saw an $8 to $12 a month increase.
Bigger users, who consume more than 25,000 gallons a month, experienced larger increases, officials said.
For residential or pasture users who use more than 25,000 gallons of water a month, the rate for the usage above 25,000 is $8 per 1,000 gallons, officials said.
The city will use the $1 million to reduce the amount of money the utilities department owes the city, Doyle said.
“The new balance will be $9 million,” he said. To make the books right.”
With this water structure in place, the city will be able to pay off the $10 million in seven to 10 years, Doyle said.
The $10 million could be paid off sooner, Haney said.
Water will continue to be a key focus for the city, Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce President Jenny Senter said.
“All of us know how important and vital water is,” she said. “It’s not as available as it has been in the past. We’ve had droughts, so of course the scarcity of any natural resource will result in a price increase.”
