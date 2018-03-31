LEAGUE CITY
A man died Friday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on state Highway 96 and Tuscan Lakes Boulevard, police said.
The crash happened about 10 p.m. near the Tuscan Lakes subdivision.
Police on Saturday did not release the name of the victim.
No other details were available, League City police spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
— Connor Behrens
