DICKINSON
For City Administrator Chris Heard, the opportunity to move to Dickinson and help the city post-Hurricane Harvey was an interesting challenge.
“I truly am excited to be here,” he said. “I have a personality and a way I approach things that are generally effective. The Harvey stuff was something that intrigued me, actually. The city was looking for a person that understood where they wanted to go and the challenges they had in front of them.”
Moving from Lebanon, Mo., Heard started his job Monday and signed a two-year contract with the city that calls for an annual salary of $120,000.
Heard replaces former City Administrator Julie Robinson, who parted ways with the city council in June.
Heard will supervise the equivalent of 113 full-time employees and a $17.1 million current fiscal-year budget.
His experience serving other cities as city administrator gives him the skills required to revitalize Dickinson, Heard said.
“I like dealing with stuff like this,” he said. “I have a lot of energy and I have a lot of knowledge on practices. I get to see things as they are. I think that will allow me to be able to provide good council.”
The city needs to be strategic in how it applies for federal and state funds after Harvey, Heard said.
The city of Dickinson estimates it will need $301 million in federal disaster aid to improve drainage, roads and housing after Harvey’s devastating floods in late August.
The city identified more than $281 million for roadway and drainage improvements in eight areas of Dickinson, including around the Gum Bayou waterway and in the Bayou Chantilly neighborhood, officials said. The remaining $20 million would go toward housing rehabilitation, city officials said.
He can’t imagine the emotional toll on residents, but he’s optimistic, Heard said.
“Better days are ahead,” he said. “It’s important to turn challenges into opportunities and there are several opportunities here. I have visited the community three times between December and March and you can see progression and the beautification during that time period.”
Heard also wants to preserve and improve relationships with local businesses, he said.
“I think if we have strong relationships, I want to maintain those,” he said. “If there are some areas where we may need to strengthen some relationships, being a new person on the block should allow me to go in and strengthen relationships and establish some friendships that may be lacking.”
There are options with Dickinson Bayou and the park system that can increase the quality of life, he said.
There’s a need to conduct a survey to gauge what residents want, Heard said.
“I think it’s very important to get a strong understanding of where our citizens want to go through a comprehensive survey of the population,” he said. “Maybe establish some benchmarks. What does the community really think?”
Heard will be open to residents as he immerses himself in the community, he said.
“I’m available to listen and learn from anyone willing to reach out and say ‘hi,’” he said. “That’s important. I’m looking forward to settling down and being able to explore.”
