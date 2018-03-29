Dr. Steven E. Wolf has been named the new chief of staff of Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston.
Wolf, who left the University of Texas Southwestern in San Antonio as its department of surgery's professor, vice chairman of research, also served as Shriners' assistant chief of staff from 2000-2004.
"Shriners is a welcoming and supportive environment that is built to support the burned child, and his or her family," Wolf said. "I believe the best quality of burn care in the world is right here in Galveston. My No. 1 priority is to maintain the path we are already on, which is leading the world in pediatric burn care."
— Angela Wilson
