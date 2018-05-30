GALVESTON
Call it the Memorial Day weekend miracle or a sign of the end times. The water off the coast of Galveston was shockingly clear over the three-day weekend.
People flocked from all corners to marvel at it — or maybe they were just in town for the holiday weekend. Locals delighted at the wonder of being able to see their feet in knee-deep water.
Conspiracy theories abound.
Had the West End homeowners associations banded together to dye the water off the coast? Was it the park board? Had someone found a new and creative use for the hotel occupancy tax money?
Why was the usually mocha-colored Gulf of Mexico looking so clear?
Tom Linton, a marine scientist and professor at Texas A&M University at Galveston, had a scientific theory.
The Gulf of Mexico off Galveston gets its darker color from sediment and nutrients from the Mississippi, Trinity and San Jacinto rivers, Linton said. As Subtropical Storm Alberto passed by on the eastern side of the Mississippi, its counter-clockwise winds, typical of hurricanes, churned the water out toward the Florida straits, away from Galveston, he said.
An opposite current force, the Gulf stream, pushed clearer water up from the south, he said. That happens occasionally: Sometimes those forces bring unwanted sargassum, or seaweed, but in this case it was the more welcomed clear water, he said.
The forces created a Venturi effect, he said.
Linton thought he might test the theory by looking at old records of hurricanes and scouring newspaper or other archives looking for anecdotal evidence of clear water, he said.
“If I can find a hurricane that passed that same path and the water here got clear, that would add to the credibility of my theory,” Linton said. “I might just do that out of meanness.”
The clear water is temporary, Linton said. It will soon start returning to its usual, more murky hue. That’s a good sign for the fish and seafood people love to enjoy, which thrive in the brown water, Linton said.
People sometimes form the impression murky water means the Gulf is “dirty,” he said. But it isn’t.
“It’s nice every once in a while for it to clear up because that’s tourist water, but brown water is fishery water,” Linton said.
“We need to show our true appreciation for that brown color because it’s what makes our Galveston Bay such a rich estuary.”
It was fun while it lasted.
