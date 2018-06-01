GALVESTON
State university researchers are studying whether Hurricane Harvey caused significant damage to reefs at a federal marine sanctuary about 100 miles off the coast of Galveston.
Scientists from University of Houston-Clear Lake, Rice University, Boston University and Texas A&M University are studying the effects and possible damage Hurricane Harvey caused to the reefs and comparing that to the damage seen after the spring floods in Houston in 2015 and 2016.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary is a habitat for threatened and protected species, including corals, sharks and sea turtles, which rely on the health and biodiversity of its coral reefs.
Researchers from the universities visited the sanctuary shortly after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in late August and found that the effects at that point were minimal, a scientist in the group said.
“There were some areas that were questionable,” said Lory Santiago-Sanchez, a biotechnologist at the University of Houston-Clear Lake working on the project.
“Granted, the coral coverage is so huge down there that we couldn’t see everything. What we saw looked OK except for a few areas.”
The group is returning in August to study again, allowing time for the plumes of runoff from the storm to potentially reach the sanctuary.
“The floodwater, as it travels down the Gulf, takes time,” she said. “It doesn’t mix right away. It goes on as its own body as it travels through the ocean.”
Santiago-Vazquez’s data looking at commonalities between the earlier floods and Harvey and the health of the reef will help inform strategies for managing coastal ecosystems, she said.
In 2016, divers on another research trip recorded growths of bacteria colonies infesting some of the reefs in the sanctuary and an apparent increase in coral bleaching, according to the university.
Researchers will be collecting data at the reefs later this summer to determine the health through a grant from the National Science Foundation.
