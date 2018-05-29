Starbucks closed more than 15 of its coffee shops in the county Tuesday to train employees in racial sensitivity.
Nationally, more than 8,000 Starbuck stores closed for the corporate racial bias training in response to an April incident in which two black men were denied access to the restroom at a Philadelphia Starbucks store and refused to leave.
The store manager called 911 and police detained the two for hours, according to reports.
Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson reached a settlement with Starbucks for an undisclosed amount of money and an offer to participate in an employee college tuition program.
The incident illuminated the little-known world of “unconscious bias training,” which is used by many corporations, police departments and other organizations to help address racism in the workplace, according to The Associated Press.
The training is typically designed to get people to open up about implicit biases and stereotypes in encountering people of color, gender or other identities, according to The Associated Press.
Starbucks apologized for the April incident, which sparked protests, online discussions and calls for new training for the company’s employees.
About 180,000 employees were a part of Tuesday’s training. Licensed stores, such as those in supermarkets or at airports, didn’t close for training, Starbucks officials said.
The company did not allow media in stores or to interview employees.
Signs on doors at Starbucks shops in the county stated: “At Starbucks, we are proud to be a third place — a place between home and work where everyone is welcome. A place where everyone feels that they belong.”
The company wants these learning sessions and discussions to make a difference, Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president, said in a statement.
“May 29 isn’t a solution, it’s a first step,” she said. “By educating ourselves on understanding bias and how it affects our lives and the lives of the people we encounter and serve, we renew our commitment to making the third place welcoming and safe for everyone.”
One day of corporate training isn’t enough for viable work environment changes, Piyush Patel, a corporate culture expert, said.
“Diversity training on its own is not the answer,” he said. “If you hold a training session and call a problem solved, it will never get solved. However, if leaders at Starbucks begin continuous training, massive change can be achieved for everyone involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.