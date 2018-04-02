A federal judge has ruled against a former director at the University of Medical Branch who filed a discrimination claim asserting he was subject to unusually severe punishment for his handling of a sexual harassment allegation.
Judge George Hanks in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas granted the medical branch’s motion to dismiss, citing that the lawsuit was filed past a deadline and that the plaintiff didn’t exhaust all of his options before filing the suit.
Howard Brody, in a complaint filed in 2016, asserted he had been removed as the director of the Institute for the Medical Humanities, placed on a yearlong leave of absence and saw his salary drastically cut on claims he violated a medical branch policy.
Brody asserted he was singled out for an infraction that rarely was punished at the medical branch.
FAMILY
DOLLAR FALL
A woman is suing Family Dollar, saying she was injured in 2016 while walking outside a store on Broadway in Galveston.
San Juanita Galvan filed suit March 26 against Family Dollar, Grahm Exempt Unified Credit Trust, Grahm Marital Deduction Trust and Sarah McClain in the 56th District Court seeking between $200,000 and $1 million.
Galvan was walking past the Family Dollar on Broadway when she tripped and fell because the manager of the store had placed a rug next to a bit of broken concrete, according to the lawsuit.
The fall caused severe pain in Galvan’s right shoulder, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit is filed against McClain because she was the manager at the store and the trust companies because they own the property, according to the complaint.
The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
NONCOMPETE AGREEMENTS
A Texas City-based environmental company is suing a former employee and that employee’s new employer, asserting that he violated a noncompete agreement to join a competitor.
Evergreen Environmental Services filed suit Tuesday against Whitney Jeanminette, Belco Industrial Services and Miller Environmental Services in the 10th District Court, seeking more than $1 million.
The filing is not the first time the Texas City environmental company has been in court in recent months over noncompete agreements.
The group is also suing HydroChem and Daniel Adams in the 212th District Court over similar issues.
Jeanminette was the region general manager for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, according to the complaint.
He resigned in January to work for Belco, saying it was not a competitor with Evergreen, according to the lawsuit.
“He said that Belco was a mechanical company that did not compete with Evergreen and that he was joining Belco because he was tired of the industrial cleaning business,” the complaint asserts.
But Evergreen officials then discovered Belco does compete with them and had recently been acquired by another competitor, Miller, the complaint asserts.
Jeanminette knew many of Evergreen’s trade secrets and has hired other employees since he left the company, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Five trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against David Allyn Sweat, 38, on his third charge of driving while intoxicated.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Dmitre Lee Davis, 28, on a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Loyd Woodrow Hamilton, 63, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The 212nd District court will host a jury to hear evidence against Lonnie Gene Kinnett, 51, on his third charge of driving while intoxicated.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Tavarius Deyon Washington, 27, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
