LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 44, which includes the Tuscan Lakes development, wants to sell $3.65 million in bonds to reimburse the developer for constructing underground utilities.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved the district’s request Feb. 28, and next the city has to approve it before the sale goes forward.
The 437-acre district, created in 2004, can only sell bonds with the city council’s approval. The city council will consider the measure Tuesday during a regular meeting.
This is the district’s sixth installment of bonds.
The sale will help pay for the remaining costs for drainage improvements in Tuscan Lakes and The Village at Tuscan Lakes plus some other infrastructure, according to a letter to the city from Matthew Dustin, director of the Houston office of Canada-based RBC Capital Markets.
That also includes engineering, geotechnical and stormwater consulting as well as water and wastewater impact fees, and the financing and legal costs of issuing the bonds, Dustin said.
Issuing the bonds won't increase the district’s adopted 2017 tax rate of 80 cents per $100 of taxable assessed valuation, split into 67 cents for debt service and 13 cents for maintenance, Dustin said.
The district’s appraisal value is $191.6 million, according to the Galveston County Appraisal District.
A municipal utility district is a special district that functions as an independent, limited government. The purpose of a MUD is to provide a developer an alternative way to finance infrastructure, such as water, sewer, drainage and roads. A MUD might issue bonds to reimburse a developer for authorized improvements, and the MUD uses property tax revenues and user fees received from water and sewer services to repay the debt. As the MUD pays off its debt, more of its tax revenue can be directed to other services.
League City has 14 MUDs, and three other MUDs in the city have dissolved after paying off bonds, said David Hoover, director of Planning and Development.
