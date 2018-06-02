More than three months after officials made deep budget cuts, including four police layoffs, some residents are worried about safety and at least one is threatening to organize a recall campaign against the mayor.
City officials meanwhile are looking for more cuts, including by renegotiating a contract under which city police provide security at Hitchcock schools or, failing at that, by cutting more officers.
Commissioners in March voted to eliminate four positions in the police department as part of a larger effort to cut $900,000 in expenses and keep the city out of the red, officials said.
The cuts were needed because sales tax revenues had declined substantially at the same time city officials had been drawing out of the fund balance to cover the shortfalls, two consultants said in February.
While the city is on more solid financial footing after the cuts, the police department is facing a $30,000 operating deficit, and officials are still looking for ways to cut costs, Mayor Dorothy Childress said.
One option is to renegotiate a contract with the school district for two department officers assigned for campus security, Childress said.
The average police officer costs the city about $60,000 a year in salaries and benefits, and the school district in the 2000-2001 school year paid the city $145,000 for two resource officers, records show.
But the amount the district pays each year incrementally declined to just $88,000 most recently, leaving the city to cover about $32,000 of the cost, Childress said.
City officials have submitted a draft of a new contract to the school district and hope a new deal can be reached, Childress said. If that fails, two more officers would have to be laid off, Childress said.
School district officials Thursday were tight-lipped about their plans.
“Right now we are looking at all options,” Superintendent Carla Vickroy said. “No decisions have been made at this point.”
Several residents, however, argue the budgets cuts are falling too heavily on the police department.
“They are cutting a lot of the police department,” said Tracy JohnFoe, who spoke out at a recent commissioner meeting. “It’s ridiculous. Hitchcock is going down a hole. I won’t let them disregard our police officers because they are hard to find these days.”
A group of pastors and residents spoke at a May 21 commissioner meeting about what they saw as a lack of support for the department, Commissioner Monica Cantrell said.
“I support our police department and finding additional money and cuts elsewhere to make sure we have enough peace officers on duty to protect our citizens,” Cantrell said.
The controversy spawned a rumor that the mayor planned to disband the department entirely.
Childress, however, insists she has no plans to cut the entire police department and is loath to even get rid of the two officers assigned to the schools.
“Early on, when discussing the financial situation with the chief, he mentioned that a worst-case scenario would be to contract with the sheriff’s department,” Childress said. “But we have never discussed it.”
Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Friday he hadn’t been contacted about the possibility of replacing the whole city police department but had been in discussions with the school district about providing campus security. The sheriff’s department provides campus security for several school districts in the county.
Despite the mayor’s assurances, several residents aren’t satisfied.
One resident Tuesday filed a request to put an item on the next agenda to discuss recalling Childress, according to city documents provided to The Daily News.
A May 25 email between Cantrell and then-city Attorney Rusty Plackemeier also discusses a possible recall election, spurred by a group of pastors.
“As I stated in our telephone conversation, my representation of the city of Hitchcock does not extend to providing legal advice and/or counsel to private citizens as to how to proceed with an election recall, and that such citizens should consult with their respective legal counsel accordingly,” Plackemeier wrote in the email.
Residents can force a recall election if more than 25 percent of qualified voters sign a petition demanding the removal of any elected official, Plackemeier said.
Plackemeier has since resigned from his position as city attorney but declined Friday to elaborate on what led him to take that step.
“I’m going to continue working,” Childress said. “I was elected to take the remainder of Mayor (Anthony) Matranga’s term and I’ll just keep doing my job.”
