LEAGUE CITY
Some residents object to a decision to move the city’s public works department into a building on Park Avenue, which is Ground Zero of a planned downtown revitalization, arguing it undermines the area’s historic feel and raises questions about the city’s commitment to the project.
The public works move is only temporary, however, and the long-planned upgrades in the historic district are moving ahead, city officials said.
Redeveloping downtown League City has been a discussion among city officials since 2016. The plan consists of a renovated town center that would create a community gathering spot, a tourist destination, preserve the city’s history and be a source of revenue, city officials said.
The rehab project, estimated at more than $10 million, is split in three phases, with the first phase focused on the Park Avenue area, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“The city is working to acquire the final land parcels and the relocation of overhead utilities required for the project,” she said. “Construction is scheduled to begin in late fall 2018, pending successful land acquisition, and will last approximately a year.”
Other improvements in the project include revamping League Park to be better suited for hosting events, and enhancements, including better drainage, along Main Street, Osborne said.
But some residents said they wonder whether the project will continue after the public works department moves into a faded blue building at 144 Park Ave., which they argue is an essential piece of the revitalization plan.
The blue building is next to Founder’s Square, a historic part of League City full of small shops and boutiques.
James Wiggins, owner of Founder’s Square, said the public works department move left him uncertain whether the revitalization effort would move ahead as planned.
“League City owns the blue building, and there are developers that want to purchase it, but they’re not wanting to sell it.”
“They are putting their utility trucks there. I don’t think the public works department belongs in the historical district. Putting up a city facility in the historical district just doesn’t seem right.”
Sandra Kelly, owner of nearby Strawberry Hill Unique Upcycling Boutique, said she’s not happy about the blue building sticking around in the historical district and next to her business.
“I’m not crazy about an industrial facility right in the heart of the historical district,” she said. “It doesn’t go with our store. It’s too soon to see if it will affect our business or not.”
The city’s public works department left its previous building, 1535 Dickinson Ave. because of flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in late August.
The city’s move into the blue building won’t impede the revitalization project, Osborne said.
“It’s temporary,” Osborne said. “We had to move the department somewhere. The downtown revitalization is certainly not paused. People moved in, but it’s just a temporary solution.”
