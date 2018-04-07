The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Galveston Alumni Chapter will recognize the late Ennis Williams, educator and community organizer, with an inaugural scholarship luncheon in his honor.
A dedication scholarship luncheon will be held at noon May 19 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Tickets for the luncheon will be $25 and can be purchased from any member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
Speakers will include Ronald Peters, a retired associate professor from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center School of Public Health, in Houston, and is also the national chair of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brothers’ Keeper initiative.
“As a kid growing up in Galveston, I had the honor of living one block from Brother Williams,” said Douglas Matthews, chaplain of the alumni chapter. “He was an outstanding individual, a great student and community leader, a great husband and proud parent of three children, a dynamic educator, a very active member of the historic Avenue L Baptist Church, and he served as board president and executive director of Old Central Cultural Center for more than 20 years. He was one of Galveston’s finest because of his dedication and love for this community, his family and our youth.”
The scholarship will be awarded to a male senior from Ball High School. Applications are available in the counseling office of the school. Scholarship selection criteria includes an emphasis on students going to college to major in science, technology, engineering and math.
“Brother Williams exemplified servant-leadership with a passion for educating our youth,” said Hank Thierry, president of the alumni chapter. “His honorable life was befitting of an Alpha Phi Alpha member. Honoring a worthy graduate of Ball High School with an annual scholarship on behalf of Brother Williams effectively assures his continued legacy.”
For information, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com, or call Thierry at 409-771-4470, or Sherman Elias, scholarship chair, at 409-771-5448.
