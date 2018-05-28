LEAGUE CITY
Creeks and bayous follow the laws of physics and don’t keep inside governmental boundaries.
The Clear Creek watershed and the Dickinson Bayou watershed are two systems in Galveston County officials say require a regional approach and the attention of several government entities to prevent future flooding. But calling for a regional approach is tantamount to passing the buck, some residents said.
And it’s not clear that anyone in Texas is overseeing a regional approach to flood mitigation.
“I don’t see a regional approach,” League City resident Peggy Zahler said.
NO COMMUNICATION
Soon after Hurricane Harvey brought floods in August 2017, League City submitted a long list of proposed flood mitigation projects to the state. But when the Commission to Rebuild Texas released its report in October, it only listed two categories for League City: improving public works facilities and buying high-water rescue fleets.
What disturbs Zahler about that report is the lack of proposals for flood mitigation specific to Clear Creek, she said.
Despite reassurances of open communication and transparency, public officials have not been forthcoming with information about what members discuss and decide at various board meetings related to flood control, Zahler said.
She started going to some meetings of the Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee and the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District, she said.
What she heard there was what she had heard more than 10 years ago: the major of activity is upstream, and planned projects are water conveyance and detention ponds. Zahler doesn’t think that will save her house from flooding again, she said.
The Clear Creek watershed includes Brazoria and Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris counties and 16 cities, including Friendswood and League City. It also is in five different drainage or flood control districts as well as areas where no district exists, such as League City.
Zahler is frustrated and disappointed that League City officials aren’t more engaged with the surrounding drainage districts, she said.
Although League City has a representative on the steering committee — Councilman Dan Becker — Zahler has not heard any reports about the meetings, she said.
“At this point, it is my responsibility to figure out what the real problem is and figure out what a reasonable solution is regarding the creek,” Zahler said.
I-45 BRIDGE
Sarah Wilson, who lives near Zahler in Clear Creek Village, is concerned that a lot of debris still blocks part of Clear Creek from flowing freely under the Interstate 45 bridge.
“They said the new bridge will be higher, but it looks lower,” Wilson said.
The Texas Department of Transportation has plans to build a new bridge higher, but skeptical residents aren’t sure it will be high enough when another flood comes.
The new bridge will be high enough, department spokesman Danny Perez said. But there’s a catch.
“The proposed main lane bridge over Clear Creek will be raised significantly above the 100-year flood elevation,” Perez said.
But when the department reconstructs frontage road bridges over Clear Creek, the bridge heights will match the existing bridge elevations.
“If channel improvements are made downstream, then the proposed frontage road bridges can be expanded to accommodate additional water flow, but until that happens, we will need to maintain the existing bridge elevation so that flooding does not increase downstream,” Perez said.
This doesn’t make John Towner comfortable at all. He lives in an elevated house at the end of Empress Lane along Clear Creek in League City.
“I don’t see a solution to the problem,” Towner said. “Nothing is going to help unless you are talking about a major change, unless you open it up under the freeway. I don’t think TxDOT has any interest in doing that at all.”
To raise the bridges at state Highway 3 and the railroad bridge is a massive project that would cost a huge amount of money, he said.
“Any solution is with TxDOT,” Towner said.
IT’S UP TO THE DISTRICTS
Galveston County has three drainage districts that operate independent of each other and other government boards. The board oversees levees, culverts and ditches in the district. Elected members serve four-year terms. The districts deal primarily with flood-control projects and often will be the only entity to do so in some areas.
No state agency steps in to head regional flood mitigation projects that span counties and watersheds. The Texas Water Development Board offers grants and programs for flood mitigation, however.
The Harris County Flood Control District is a one-of-a-kind entity in the state that handles the larger regional drainage issues in the county, but its jurisdiction ends at the county line. In Galveston County, that line is Clear Creek.
Harris County Flood Control District officials deny they are dumping water downstream without concern for those outside their district.
Meanwhile, residents have to make decisions about whether they should leave their flood-prone neighborhoods, Zahler said. Four of her neighbors have given up and are selling their homes “as is,” she said.
“Somebody like me is willing to fight, but I have to be informed,” Zahler said.
