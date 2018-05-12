SANTA FE

A fire damaged the kitchen and reached the attic in a Santa Fe house Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire occurred in the 2800 block of FM 646 about 2 p.m., fire Chief Tommy Anderson said.

The owners were not home when the fire started, Anderson said.

The fire was extinguished by 3:30 p.m., Anderson said.

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

Before coming to work for The Daily News as a staff reporter, Connor worked for us as a freelance correspondent throughout 2017. He has written for other publications such as the Washington Post.

