SANTA FE
A fire damaged the kitchen and reached the attic in a Santa Fe house Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The fire occurred in the 2800 block of FM 646 about 2 p.m., fire Chief Tommy Anderson said.
The owners were not home when the fire started, Anderson said.
The fire was extinguished by 3:30 p.m., Anderson said.
