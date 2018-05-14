A district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block an agreement between the two groups overseeing a special tax zone on Galveston’s East Beach.
Former city council members Elizabeth Beeton and Jackie Cole, the latter of whom recently was elected to the council again, and island resident Joe Wristers filed the lawsuit in 2016.
It claimed the Galveston Island Redevelopment Authority and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 13 entered into an agreement without proper public notice.
Judge Kerry Neves of the 10th District Court signed an order May 2 dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice, according to court records. The dismissal states all claims and causes of actions named in the lawsuit had become moot.
Attorneys representing both sides of the lawsuit said a January vote by the groups involved in the agreement — the reinvestment zone board, the authority and the city of Galveston — resolved the complaints made in the lawsuit.
“The city decided, without admitting it, that we were correct,” said Tim Beeton, who represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “That’s allowable. They re-noticed it and they re-noticed it correctly.”
Attorney Ray Viada III, who represented the redevelopment authority, said the lawsuit was resolved with a “belt-and-suspenders” approach.
“Both the city and the RDA went through procedural steps of approving the same deal,” Viada said. “Once that was done, the plaintiffs in the case decided that there was no point in challenging it any further.”
Both sides were ordered to pay their own attorneys fees.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 13 has been the center of a Galveston financial controversy for years. The zone encompasses the Beachtown luxury subdivision, a beachside development off Seawall Boulevard on the island’s East End.
In 2014, the reinvestment zone board, which oversees development within the zone, and the redevelopment authority, which oversees payments to the developers as reimbursements for work done within it, amended an agreement to change the development plans and payment structure for the developer.
The agreement was reached after a series of closed-door meetings between the two groups. Elizabeth Beeton — a longtime critic of the zone who was kicked off the redevelopment authority by a city council vote in 2013 — Cole and Wristers had hoped the lawsuit would force the authority to re-examine the deal they made.
Instead, the authority and the reinvestment zone board in January voted to replace the agreement at the center of the lawsuit with a new agreement, which kept the bones of the new deal in place, but added some language changes.
One of the reinvestment board’s members voted against the January agreement, calling it an end-around to address part of the lawsuit.
The city council in February voted to approve the new deal — a move that officials said wasn’t necessary, but acted as an additional layer of support for the redevelopment authority.
Still, Tim Beeton acknowledged that the actions taken for the newest agreement were legal and satisfied the notice requirements of the Open Meetings Act.
It was disappointing that more people didn’t show up to participate in public comments about the agreement in January, he said.
“We would have liked to have had a more involvement of the public when they re-noticed it,” Tim Beeton said. “It was noticed and we told people, but you can’t make people care about the issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.