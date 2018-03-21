GALVESTON
Galveston Progressive Connection is hosting an anti-violence rally dubbed "March for Our Lives" as part of nationwide demonstrations planned Saturday.
More than 800 March for Our Lives demonstrations are planned across the nation, sparked by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., The Associated Press said.
The Galveston rally will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Crockett Park on the beach side of Seawall Boulevard.
Galveston resident Sage Walker, who is attending a Houston rally, said he hopes the marches will show the government that a vast number of people are interested in changing gun laws, he said.
"What I think these marches will do is show that there is a massive amount of people supporting these movements," he said. "It's not just the teenage population."
The Galveston rally was meant as a way for people to voice their opinions, event organizer Lyssa Graham said.
"We really want this to be the kids' march," she said. "We just offered and decided to facilitate for them. We are trying to just help the kids do what they want to do."
Progressives claim to love the children even while they support the slaughtering of them on the altar of convenience that they call "Choice".... The progressives also hate our nation and our Constitution and want to turn our nation into a slime pit like Venezuela has become.... Progressives hate the thought of the little people being able to protect themselves even though the elite of the progressives have armed guards at their side 24x7.... Progressives are not for peace they are for dividing this nation and they are doing a good job of turning one against the other....Of course all of this was predicted over 2000 years ago and it will only get worse till He returns!
If some "People" really wanted this to be about the "Children" they wouldn't have involved Liberal Organizations like Planned Parenthood. This is one of the most Hypocritical ideas I've seen in a long time. As a parent, I think this so-called March is a Pathetic Political ploy that uses "Children" to achieve an Agenda.
