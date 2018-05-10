The family of a Texas City woman who, along with her infant son, was killed in a Houston car crash in February, has sued the woman accused of causing the crash, and two bars accused of serving her alcohol while she was underage.
Shayla Joseph, 36, was killed Feb. 28, after the SUV she was driving was hit by a drunk driver on an Interstate 45 service road in Houston, police said.
Joseph’s 3-month-old child, Braylan, also was killed in the crash.
Police arrested the driver of the car that hit Joseph, and charged her with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
Veronica Rivas, 20, of Bacliff is accused of driving while drunk. She was indicted in April.
Joseph’s husband, Bryan Joseph and her mother, Mertis Edwards, on Thursday sued Rivas, Crescent City Connections Sports & Oyster Bar and Dempsey’s Tavern, which Harris County prosecutors allege illegally served alcohol to Rivas.
Three people associated with Crescent City have been criminally charged in connection to the deaths. A bartender was charged in April with criminal negligence for allegedly serving Rivas and a friend without checking their IDs.
The son of the bar’s owner and another man were charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.
No one from Dempsey’s Tavern has been charged related to the deaths.
Thursday’s lawsuit accuses the bars of serving Rivas while she was underage, and while she was “so obviously intoxicated that she presented a clear danger to herself and others,” according to the lawsuit.
The family is seeking up to $40 million in damages.
