When Cynthia Tisdale’s funeral ended, her casket, adorned with pink and yellow flowers, was carried to a waiting hearse as it began to rain.
A crowd of hundreds filed out of League City’s Bay Area Christian Church on Friday in the brief rain shower. Many would attend her burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Tisdale was one of 10 people killed inside Santa Fe High School on May 18. She was on one of three shooting victims to be buried Friday.
Tisdale was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, and was one of two educators killed in the shooting.
On Friday, she was eulogized by relatives, who remembered her as the rock of the family — whether she was helping a family member recover from a painful surgery or helping to fill an empty refrigerator.
“To know Cynthia was to know a person who lived to help those in need,” her family wrote in her obituary.
In the days following the shooting, people from around the nation have been galvanized by a story about her caring for an ailing husband. A GoFundMe fundraising page set up to pay for lung stemcell treatment for her husband, William, has raised more than $145,000, most of it in the days since the shooting.
Media was allowed to observe the funeral from outside the church. Families of other shooting victims have asked that news organizations stay away from their services.
Friday’s funeral was attended by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and dozens of officers from local police departments. Tisdale’s son is a detective for the League City Police Department, and was one of the officers who responded to Santa Fe High School that that chaotic morning.
“There are no words to explain how saddened my entire family is for everyone involved,” said Det. Recie Tisdale, in a statement released earlier in the week.
The funerals for students Christian Riley Garcia, a freshman who dreamed of joining the military, and Christopher Jake Stone, a junior football player who was always the life of the party, were also planned for Friday.
Family and friends say Garcia, one of the students slain by a gunman last week at his Texas high school, displayed bravery “far beyond his years” and often put the needs of others before himself.
Mourners gathered Friday in the Houston suburb of Crosby for the funeral of the 15-year-old Garcia, a history junky who was eager to embark on a military career.
Friends say Garcia last week used his body as a barricade against a closet door in a classroom at Santa Fe High School to keep the shooter from entering.
Coming days will see more funerals for the Santa Fe victims. Before Friday, there had been only two services for the 10 killed at Santa Fe High School.
On Sunday, a funeral was held in Houston for Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in the shooting. Her body was then flown home to Pakistan, where she was buried.
Services for student Aaron Kyle McLeod, a freshman at Santa Fe High School, was held Thursday.
Funerals for junior Shana Fisher, a talented aspiring artist; Angelique Ramirez, a compassionate and funny older sister; and Jared Black, who loved to play with Legos, will be held in La Marque, Dickinson and Santa Fe, respectively, on Saturday.
On Tuesday, funerals will be held for art teacher Glenda Ann Perkins and student Kimberly Vaughn, a Girl Scout who was trying to start a sign language teaching program as a Gold Star project.
That is the same day that Santa Fe Independent School District students will be back in class for the first time since the shooting.
